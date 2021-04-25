ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million.

ORBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $909.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

