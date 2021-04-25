Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.82 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

