Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 717 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

