Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 195 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $432.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $200.17 and a 12 month high of $434.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.10 and a 200-day moving average of $337.41.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.