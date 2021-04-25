MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $547,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after purchasing an additional 408,670 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $116.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

