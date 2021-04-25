UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Verra Mobility worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

VRRM stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

