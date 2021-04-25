NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 92 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,375,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.