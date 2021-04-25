NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 43 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

PANW opened at $358.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.55 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.