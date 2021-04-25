Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.54.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of -136.26 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1 year low of $140.50 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Workday by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 43.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

