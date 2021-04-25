NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

