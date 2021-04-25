Richard K. Crumly Sells 14,540 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

