Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

