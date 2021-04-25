Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

