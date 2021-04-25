Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 335 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in UGI by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 208,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. UGI Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

