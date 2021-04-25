Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after acquiring an additional 911,042 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,662,000 after acquiring an additional 399,930 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $172,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $177.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average is $174.99.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

