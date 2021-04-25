RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

