IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.33 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

