IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 356 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

