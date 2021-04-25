IFG Advisory LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

