IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 352,333 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 236,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 88,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,890,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

