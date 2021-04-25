Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.23 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

