IFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

