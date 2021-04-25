Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,401 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CORT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,203. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

