13,100 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $25,433,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

