ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAN. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.18.

NYSE MAN opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

