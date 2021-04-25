Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

