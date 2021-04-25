Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

PLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

PLT opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 295,865 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

