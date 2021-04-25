Spire (NYSE:SR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

