Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,431 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $157,933.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

