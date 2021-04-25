Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Purchases $197,074.37 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $746.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

