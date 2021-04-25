APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in APA were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in APA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in APA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.