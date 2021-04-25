State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.02 Million Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ichor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ichor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Ichor stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

