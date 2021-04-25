Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells 8,842 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $186,831.46.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $21.43 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

