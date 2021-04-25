Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Big Lots worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Big Lots by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Big Lots by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $65.98 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

