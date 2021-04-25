Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

NYSE VFC opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -679.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.