Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.42 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

EGP stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $157.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.40.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

