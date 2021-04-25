Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 991 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

