Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,275 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $188,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

