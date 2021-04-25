BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $20.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimco Realty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.