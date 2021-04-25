MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.