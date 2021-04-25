Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.