DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $68.57 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

