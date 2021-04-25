Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.96 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

