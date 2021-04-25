Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

