Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.15 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

