Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,121,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $356.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $332.45 and a 52 week high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.