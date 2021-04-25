Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $199.75 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

