Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

