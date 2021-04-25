Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

