Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

